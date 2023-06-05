News you can trust since 1737
Increasing concern for missing 6 foot tall 16-year-old Tommy Scorer last seen wearing a light grey hooded top

Police at Police Causeway Coast & Glens are becoming increasingly concerned for 16 year old Tommy Scorer who is missing from the Coleraine area.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

He is described as 6 foot tall and slim with short dark hair.

Tommy is believed to be wearing a light grey hooded top, black jogging bottoms, Nike trainers which are grey with white bases and black Nike logos.

Any information contact Police on 101 using reference number 50 of 04/06/23

