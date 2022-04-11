Increasing concern for missing Daniel Benson - reported missing days ago

In a post on Facebook, police say Daniel has been reported missing from the Omagh area.

Daniel is described as approximately 157cm in height with has short dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are appealing for any information which may assist in locating Daniel.

Daniel Bensen