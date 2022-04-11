Increasing concern for missing Daniel Benson - reported missing days ago
Police Fermanagh & Omagh are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Daniel Benson.
By Gemma Murray
Monday, 11th April 2022, 9:58 am
Updated
Monday, 11th April 2022, 10:02 am
Daniel is described as approximately 157cm in height with has short dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Police are appealing for any information which may assist in locating Daniel.
They add: 'If you feel you can assist police with their enquiries, please contact 101 and quote reference 1181 of 5/04/22.'