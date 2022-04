A post on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey Facebook page says that Ethan Smith is 5ft 7ins tall and slim with short auburn/ginger hair and a stubble.

The post adds that he was last seen at Holywell Hospital, Antrim around 3.30pm Thursday 21st of April, 2022.

It adds that Ethan has links to Belfast, Ballymena and Londonderry.

Ethan Smith - PSNI