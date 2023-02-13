News you can trust since 1737
Increasing concern for missing man last seen near Belfast hospital on February 2 - last seen wearing beanie hat

Police in west Belfast are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 23-year-old Rami Dounsi who was last seen in the area of the Royal Victoria Hospital on the afternoon of Thursday 2nd February.

By Gemma Murray
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Rami was wearing black trousers, a black coat, brown shoes and a black beanie hat.

Officers would ask Rami or anyone with any information on his whereabouts to contact them at Woodbourne station on 101, quoting reference number 1299 02/02/23.

