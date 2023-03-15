News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
50 minutes ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
54 minutes ago Who is on strike today? Teachers & junior doctors included
3 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
3 hours ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe
4 hours ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June

Increasing concern for missing schoolgirl(15) last seen wearing a pink fluffy pyjama top

Police have become increasingly concerned for the safety of missing 15-year-old Viktoria Lakatosova.

By Gemma Murray
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:22 GMT- 1 min read

In a post West Belfast police appeal for information about the youngster who was last seen at 6.50pm on Tuesday 14th March 2023 in the area of the Glen Road, Belfast.

Viktoria is 5ft 4ins tall, with dark brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was last seen wearing ‘a pink fluffy pyjama top, grey Mickey and Minnie Mouse pyjama bottoms, a black puffer coat and black Converse shoes’.

Missing Viktoria Lakatosova
Missing Viktoria Lakatosova
Missing Viktoria Lakatosova
Most Popular

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1869- 14/03/23.

PoliceBelfast