Increasing concern for missing schoolgirl(15) last seen wearing a pink fluffy pyjama top
Police have become increasingly concerned for the safety of missing 15-year-old Viktoria Lakatosova.
In a post West Belfast police appeal for information about the youngster who was last seen at 6.50pm on Tuesday 14th March 2023 in the area of the Glen Road, Belfast.
Viktoria is 5ft 4ins tall, with dark brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing ‘a pink fluffy pyjama top, grey Mickey and Minnie Mouse pyjama bottoms, a black puffer coat and black Converse shoes’.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1869- 14/03/23.