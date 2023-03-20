Increasing concern for welfare of missing Ben Mee last seen in Newry
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 26-year-old Ben Mee.
By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Mar 2023, 08:53 GMT- 1 min read
In a post on Police Newry, Mourne & Down officers say Ben was last seen in Newry at around 6pm on Saturday 18th March.
He is described as 26 years old, medium build, approximately 5f 8in tall with short brown hair and a brown beard.
Police ask anyone who sees Ben or has any information regarding his whereabouts to please contact them on 101, quoting reference 1612 of 18/03/23.