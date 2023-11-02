Increasing number of unwanted reptiles taken in for rehoming - demand for volunteers to adopt mystical creatures

The NI public are being asked to be sensible when choosing pets as the number of unwanted reptiles taken in for rehoming soars, the Northern Ireland Exotic Sanctuary has revealed.

Athena

Founded in 2020, the Sanctuary has recently needed to secure larger permanent premises in Belfast, providing increased capacity for unwanted reptiles to be taken in for rehoming.

Recent months have seen a noticeable increase in the number of neglected reptiles being surrendered, leading to an appeal for struggling owners to get in touch and seek help before the animal’s welfare begins to suffer.

Speaking on behalf of the rescue, trustee Lindsey Adams says ‘as a rescue, we can take in most reptile species, apart from slider turtles as they are illegal to rehome or sell without correct licensing. We do not judge, and we will work with owners to secure the safety of the animals in question. It is better to get in touch before the animal begins to starve or become seriously ill, there is absolutely no shame in admitting help is needed.

"While reptiles are a very rewarding and interactive pet to keep, they require just as much care as more common pets such as dogs and cats and are not something to be taken on in a whim.

"There are excellent resources available online, as well as groups on social media such as Facebook dedicated to helping other owners.

"As a rescue we are more than happy to give advice to those thinking of keeping an animal, or even those considering giving their animals up if there is something we can do to help.

“In the last few months, we have taken in animals whose true condition has been hidden by the owners until they entered our care. For example, Valentino the bearded dragon, who unfortunately was so sick with an avoidable illness, he had to be euthanised to prevent further suffering.

"We have had several snakes such as the lovely boa Freya, come in with highly contagious respiratory infections due to poor care and unclean living conditions, each

requiring several courses of antibiotics.

"Athena the bearded dragon, who also had to be euthanised due to severe injuries the vet noted were likely to have been caused by ‘being

bounced around like a toy’.

Valentino- Close Up.jpg

"And perhaps most upsettingly, many snakes and lizards arriving underweight and malnourished, just this week, Bobby the corn snake who remains in a

critical condition, weighing less than one third of his ideal weight.

" Whether it is a dog, cat or reptile, there is simply no excuse for neglect. These animals have all suffered needlessly, and my fellow trustees and I have shed many a tear over them as there appears to be a growing attitude of ‘it’s only snake’ when allowing these beautiful animals to be mistreated in this way”.

"We have an excellent group of supporters and those who have adopted from us who help advocate for the responsible keeping of reptiles as pets.

Bobby

"Part of our adoption process is being able to demonstrate you have done proper research about the care of the animal you are wanting to adopt, which should be the first step of owning any pet not just a rescue.

"The aim of this is to prevent such neglect from happening in the first place and encourage people to consider if it really is the correct pet for them