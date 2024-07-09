Increasingly concern about the whereabouts of missing 42 year old male, Robert Shingleton - last seen July 4
Police are increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of missing 42-year-old Robert Shingleton.
A post on Police Mid & East Antrim says that ‘Robert has not been heard from since Thursday 4th July 2024 and was last believed to have been travelling in his vehicle, a red Peugeot 207, registration XKZ3319, which has been located at Tardree forest.
‘If you have any information in regards to Robert, please contact 101 and quote serial reference number 629 of 08/07/2024. Thank you.’
