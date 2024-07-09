Increasingly concern about the whereabouts of missing 42 year old male, Robert Shingleton - last seen July 4

By Gemma Murray
Published 9th Jul 2024, 11:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police are increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of missing 42-year-old Robert Shingleton.

A post on Police Mid & East Antrim says that ‘Robert has not been heard from since Thursday 4th July 2024 and was last believed to have been travelling in his vehicle, a red Peugeot 207, registration XKZ3319, which has been located at Tardree forest.

‘If you have any information in regards to Robert, please contact 101 and quote serial reference number 629 of 08/07/2024. Thank you.’

Related topics:PoliceEast Antrim

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.