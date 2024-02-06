InterTradeIreland Venture Capital Conference 2024 is returning to Belfast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This unique event connects early-stage and start-up businesses with investors and business angels from across the equity ecosystem on the island of Ireland – and anyone with an interest in venture capital. As well as hearing from founders about their start-up and scaling success stories, attendees will get insights from and network with fund managers and other like-minded entrepreneurs.

Hosted by award winning author, speaker, and co-founder of “The Positive Economist”, Susan HayesCulleton, this is a unique event for businesses from across the island of Ireland with still plenty of time to register online, free of charge.

Keynote speaker at the conference is Laura Haldane, co-founder and Head of Sales & Marketing of leading market intelligence platform SciLeads who were previously named NI regional finalist in the 2015 InterTradeIreland Investor Readiness Seedcorn Awards.

SciLeads is one of Northern Ireland’s fastest growing companies and was ranked #10 in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 awards in 2023.

Laura Haldane, Co-founder of SciLeads said: “Having gone through the investment process and funding rounds myself, I am delighted to speak at the upcoming conference in Belfast. By sharing my SciLeads journey so far, I hope to help inspire emerging start-ups and facilitate conversations where we can share experiences with one another.”

Other speakers taking part in the conference include Deirdre O’Neill, CCO and Co-Founder of Hertility, an award winning Irish FemTech startup. Northern Ireland based venture capital funds Techstart Ventures, Clarendon Fund Managers and HBAN will also take to the stage with tips on how to pitch successfully and what investors are really looking for.

This year marks InterTradeIreland’s 25th anniversary supporting businesses across the island to grow through trading cross-border, innovating, collaborating, attracting investment and making connections.

Speaking at the conference launch, InterTradeIreland’s Chief Executive Margaret Hearty said: “This is an unmissable opportunity for early-start businesses to gain in-depth insights from the venture capital community, learn from the experience of fellow founders, and build their networks.

"As we celebrate our 25th anniversary at InterTradeIreland, we are delighted to once again be supporting ambitious entrepreneurs to become investor-ready and help them to find and secure the external funding that they need to grow and scale.

"In a week that will see us celebrate International Women’s Day, I am also delighted to see so many inspiring female founders and exceptional female role models from the venture capital community featuring in the 2024 event programme.

“Last year’s conference was completely booked out three weeks before the event, so I would encourage those interested to register as soon as possible to secure their place at this year’s event on 5th March at Titanic Belfast.”

Susan HayesCulleton, Managing Director, HayesCulleton Group said: “I am thrilled to be working with InterTradeIreland again in hosting the Venture Capital Conference. With brilliant speakers who have ‘walked the walk’ on scaling up their businesses as well as superb networking opportunities for entrepreneurs to connect with likeminded peers and VCs, this event offers invaluable opportunities for any ambitious start-up on the island.”