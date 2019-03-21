'Investigation needs to refocus on awful events' - Mid Ulster MP

Sinn Féin MP for Mid Ulster Francie Molloy said today that the PSNI investigation into the deaths of three teenagers at the Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown on St Patricks’ Day must refocus on the events which led to the tragedy.

Mr Molloy was speaking after he and party Deputy Leader Michelle O’Neill met with the PSNI.

He said: “We met with the PSNI this morning to discuss the investigation into the tragic deaths of 17-year-olds Lauren Bullock, and Morgan Barnard and 16-year-old Connor Currie outside the Greenvale Hotel on Sunday night.

“We told police that the heart-broken families of the three teenagers require answers about how their children died.

“We challenged the police on the progress of the investigation to date and we made it clear that the investigation needs to refocus on the awful events of Sunday night.

“That police investigation must be full, thorough and comprehensive.”

