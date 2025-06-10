Ireland's Ross Adair looking to make up for lost time upon injury return

Ross Adair admits he’s “very much looking forward" to playing for Ireland once again in the upcoming Twenty20 series against West Indies after spending time on the sidelines through injury.

​The 31-year-old has represented his country on 10 occasions – the last of which came against South Africa with Adair blasting a 58-ball century in Abu Dhabi.

Adair was unable to build on that momentum after missing Ireland’s following series against Zimbabwe, but having toured with the Ireland Wolves in April and made a fine start to life with Lisburn at club level, he’s keen to make up for lost time.

“Yeah, it’s been a while now since the South Africa series and I’m very much looking forward to playing again,” said Adair ahead of the series getting underway tomorrow. “Preparations have been good, with lots of drills and playing as much club cricket as I can, but nothing beats getting out there and playing for Ireland.

Ross Adair in action for Ireland against South Africa last year. (Photo by Cricket Ireland)

"Every time I pull on the shirt it gives me immense pride.

“Scoring that hundred against South Africa has given me real confidence and self-belief that I’m capable of doing it at this level, where I maybe lacked in that area of my mental game before.

"It’s important that I don’t change how I go about my business and believe 100% in the way I play.

“The West Indies are a different challenge - ⁠they’ve always been an incredible team to watch especially in T20 cricket.

"No matter who we are playing, our general approach and mindset doesn’t change.

"Of course, we look closely at our opponents, but just as important is that we concentrate on our own game plans.”

Adair made a late switch to professional cricket, earning his first international cap in 2023 after spending time playing for Ulster Rugby and Jersey Reds.

“I loved my rugby and I don’t think I’d be playing cricket for Ireland without it, so I’ll never regret it,” added Adair. “But I almost feel like the injuries and the severity of them (Adair underwent hip surgeries, knee surgery and ankle surgery) was life’s way of telling me I was on the wrong path.