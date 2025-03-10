Twitter (X) is down for users on Monday March 10 🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Social media platform X hit by outages this morning.

The app, formerly known as Twitter, is greeting users with a ‘unable to load posts’ message.

People are also reporting long load times.

A major social media platform has seemingly been hit by outages this morning. Users have been left unable to properly access X (formerly known as Twitter).

Both the web and app versions of the platform have been experiencing issues since around 9.30am today (March 10). Downdetector started to see a spike of reports around a similar time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Users on that website are mostly reporting issues on the app version of X (Twitter). Here’s all you need to know:

Is Twitter (X) down today?

From Twitter to X (Pic: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)

The social media platform appears to be experiencing disrupted service on Monday morning (March 10). Downdetector users started to report issues around 9am, while I began to notice slow loading times on the web and app versions of the platform a bit later at around 9.30am.

Issues include long loading times as well as failing to properly load posts. The timeline will occasionally successfully refresh, but users are often greeted by a message that reads “something went wrong, try again later”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How long has Twitter (X) been down?

Users on Downdetector started to report issues with the social media platform at around 9.30am GMT. The issues are on-going at the time of writing - approximately 10.15am.