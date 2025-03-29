Isle of Man votes for assisted dying, but UK and Irish churches stand in opposition

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Assisted Dying Bill will now be put forward for royal assent - at which point it will become law - after the Manx legislative council approved its final reading on Tuesday last.

The assisted dying moves have caused much ethical and safeguarding concerns from main churches across the United Kingdom, and, significantly, for Christian worshippers on the Isle of Man.

Dr Alex Allinson, member of the House of Keys (MHK) who introduced the bill in 2022, said the legislation will give terminally-ill people “autonomy and choice” at the end of their lives.

Dr Allinson said he is hopeful it can become law later this year and that an assisted dying service could be in place by 2027.

Christian political campaign group CARE called the development a "deeply sad step" that "turns the Isle of Man’s long-standing approach to suicide on its head".

"Under this legislation, the equal value of every citizen living on the island will no longer be affirmed," said James Mildred, Care executive director.

“Those overseeing the legislation have ignored very stark warnings about the prospect of vulnerable people being coerced into ending their lives, and people acting after a wrong prognosis."

The Church of England’s diocese of Sodor and Man covers the Isle of Man and is part of a network called 'Churches Alive in Mann', which has strongly campaigned against assisted dying.

The Isle of Man, 2021 census, has a population of 84,069, with 48 per cent Christians. The percentages for Christianity in the main British and Irish censuses are: Northern Ireland (2021) 80 per cent; Irish Republic (2022) 76 per cent; England and Wales (2021) 46 per cent; Scotland (2022) 39 per cent.

The Church of Ireland and Presbyterian Church in Ireland are vehemently opposed to assisted dying, as are the Church of England and the Roman Catholic church across the British Isles, and in Ireland.

The Church of Ireland states: “As Christians we believe that all life is created in the image of God, as a gift from Him, and has intrinsic value, regardless of who we are, our personal circumstances and our abilities and limitations.

"Our faith requires us, as Christians, to protect the vulnerable, the poor, the orphan and the widow. If we allow our society to create pressure, albeit inadvertently, on anyone who is vulnerable to end their lives, we fail in that duty.

"We do not accept that legislating for assisted suicide will inevitably reduce suffering."

On assisted dying, the Irish Presbyterian Church agrees: “Changing the law to permit assisted suicide and euthanasia raises some of the most sensitive and fundamental of questions about the value that we, as a society, place on life itself.

"For people of faith, and indeed no faith at all, human life, its dignity, its preservation, and protection, are moral and precious values, which society casts off at its peril."