They added their voices to the global wave of revulsion at the attack by Islamist terrorists at a Negev desert venue near Gaza in southern Israel that marked the start of the Hamas assault on civilians.

While the massacre began at dawn on Saturday, its scale has only gradually become apparent.

Video footage showed young people dancing oblivious to dots in the sky that were Hamas fighters coming in from nearby Gaza on gliders, soon to land and open fire.

Aerial drone footage of the aftermath of the Nova music festival in southern Israel near Gaza on Saturday October 7 2023. It was attacked by Hamas terrorists at dawn as young people danced at sunrise. The festival goers fled across the desert but approaching 300 bodies have been found at the site. Some pictures, which are too horrific to publish, show bodies in tents at the festival. Drone footage as published in various publications such as The Guardian and Mail Online

Some 50 terrorists opened fire on festival goers and also set fire to their cars. At least 260 bodies of festival goers have been recovered so far.

Shoshana Appleton, a leading member of the NI Jewish community, and Lynda Van Cuylenburg, whose father was murdered by IRA on Bloody Friday, are among those to have spoken of their horror at the news.

Mrs Appleton, who moved to NI from Israel almost 60 years ago, said: “I've just seen some pictures. I haven't been watching television because I couldn't possibly stand to. I was just listening to radio until tonight.

“But I saw a gunman just standing there shooting all the young people and burning their cars. It was just normal young people out celebrating the end of our holiday festival.

“It is a living nightmare.

"The terrorists who carried out the attack knew very well that it would exact a heavy toll on their own people. If they just accepted Israel's right to exist there would be no need for any of this.”

News of the massacre left Ms Van Cuylenburg very anxious. Her father, bus driver Jackie Gibson, 45, died on ‘Bloody Friday’ in 1972 when the IRA set off 22 bombs across Belfast, killing nine people and injuring 130.

“Hundreds of families have been torn apart and hundreds of lives ended far too soon,” she said of the weekend massacre.

“It is as if we can't enjoy life any more. It is the few ruining the lives of the many just like the IRA did on Bloody Friday. My life and that of my siblings was never the same again.”

“I live in London where I used to feel extremely safe everywhere. But now terrorism is at the forefront of my mind always,” said Ms Van Cuylenburg.

“It was just the suddenness of it all,” she said of Saturday’s attack. “It was random as far as the world is concerned. I have felt on edge ever since ... the shock, knowing I couldn't do anything. It left me feeling scared. I am now thinking, 'Is it going to happen to someone else in my family?' I couldn't bear that. I feel so heartbroken for the families who are innocents in all of this.”

Kenny Donaldson, director of victims’ group South East Fermanagh Foundation, said he had been contacted by NI terror victims who had been retraumatised by the attack on Israel.

“The events in Israel are having a retraumatising effect upon not only victims/survivors there but also across the world as the scenes of devastation are lived out in all forms of media transmission,” he said.

“Victims and survivors across the SEFF family hurt when they see others hurting, be they innocent Israelis, innocent Palestinians or innocents from anywhere else throughout our world.

“There is no justification for terrorism, whether it is here or throughout the world. We are clear as an organisation that terrorism and criminal-based activity by any state cannot be justified, it is wrong and the most vulnerable always suffer most.