It will be Christmas before there is much progress in tragic US death driver case, court is told

The tragedy happened when the woman parked outside the Causeway Hotel earlier this year

​The case against an American special needs teacher, accused of causing a woman’s death by careless driving, will “likely be the mouth of Christmas,” before there is meaningful progress, a judge said today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having heard that the police investigation and reports “have a target date of six months,” District Judge Peter King said he was content to “take this case at whatever pace is required.”

Cathy Stewart, 66, from Old Hickory Court, Benton in Illinois, is on bail accused of causing the death of Alison Eichner by driving carelessly on the Causeway Road in Bushmills on 11 June this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court has heard previously that Ms Stewart, driving an electric vehicle for the first time, believed she had switched it off as she parked outside the Causeway Hotel.

Ms Eichner, an American lady understood to be in her 40s, was sitting on a bench outside but as the vehicle rolled forward, the defendant tried to apply the brakes but hit the accelerator instead. The vehicle lurched forward suddenly and tragically collided with the victim, causing fatal injuries.

Defence solicitor Sam Barr has already highlighted that it was a “tragic, tragic accident - a simple error that has caused catastrophic consequences” and that Ms Stewart is “just devastated” about the consequences, not for her but for the victim’s family.

In court today, Mr Barr suggested adjourning the case for three months, but a prosecutor told the court that with the investigation encompassing forensic examinations, eye-witness accounts and CCTV, “there is a target date of six months” for a full file.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That takes us to the mouth of Christmas,” Judge King told the court.