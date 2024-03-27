Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jack’s Requiem Mass was held in Our Lady of Lourdes church in Moneyglass at 11am. He was buried immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

According to Funeral Times, his death is ‘deeply regretted by his sorrowing father, mother, sisters, girlfriend, grandmother and all his family and friends who loved him so much’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack McCoy, 23, who died on Sunday was a senior player with St Ergnat’s GAC Moneyglass and also played with Antrim FC.

His father Oliver is a cousin of legendary jockey AP McCoy, who is originally from Moneyglass and has strong connections to the St Ergnat's club.

Since his death there has been a massive outpouring of grief for the young man on social media.

There were more than 500 messages from friends including:

" So very sorry to hear this news. Thoughts and prayers with Jack’s family and extended family circle. You are in my thoughts at this very difficult time and sending prayers that you will get the strength to face the days ahead”.

“Deeply saddened by the news. Absolutely heartbreaking. Rest in peace dear Jack x”

"Heartbreaking deepest sympathies to Oliver , Ursula , Molly , Emily and granny Thresa xx may god give u strength to get through the days and months ahead xxand may Jacks gentle soul R.I.P”

"So sorry for the loss of your beautiful son Ursula and Oliver … no words, heartbreaking and thinking of you all”

"I'm so terrible sorry for your loss my heart is breaking for you all at this sad time may you rest in peace Jack McCoy”

Jack McCoy

A tribute on St Ergnat's club page says: “We are profoundly sorry to hear the very sad news of the passing of our club colleague Jack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to extend our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to his parents Oliver and Ursula, sisters Molly and Emily, his girlfriend Claire, his entire family circle and his huge circle of friends where-ever they may be.

"Jack was an esteemed senior footballer who won many honours and more so, a great friend and character to all in our club.

"He will be sorely missed by everyone in Moneyglass and remain forever in our thoughts.”

A post from CrossFit Anam said: “At this extremely difficult time, we would like to extend our deepest sympathies to our esteemed member, Oliver, his wife Ursula and daughters Molly and Emily on the sad passing of his son, Jack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the McCoy and Strathern families, Jack's partner, friends and team mates, the entire Moneyglass community and all of our friends and neighbours who have been affected by this heartbreaking news over the weekend.

“From everyone at CFA, may he rest in peace”.

In a post the Antrim County Board of the GAA have paid their respects.

They said: “CLG Aontroma would like to extend our sincere condolences to the McCoy family on the sad and shocking passing of Senior Footballer Jack McCoy.

“ Our thoughts and prayers are with you, and to everyone at St Ergnats GAC Moneyglass at this very sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another tribute from FC Antrim says: “Everyone at the club is absolutely heart broken to hear of the very sad news about our close friend and team mate Jack McCoy who is sadly no longer with us.

"On the pitch Jack had it all! Skill, speed, desire, his work rate was second to none and he would have run through a brick wall for the team.

"Off the pitch Jack was one of those people that you couldn’t not get on with, he was a great friend to all and he was always up for the craic and a bit of banter.

"We really are struggling to find the right words to do Jack justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our thoughts & prayers go out to Jacks family and friends at this very difficult time.

"Rest in peace Wee Man! You will always have a place in the FC family!”

In another post, St. Mary's Ahoghill GA&CC said: “The committee and members of St Mary's GA & CC Ahoghill are saddened to learn of the death of Jack McCoy, our former juvenile hurler.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Jack's family and everyone involved in Moneyglass.

“May he rest in peace

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And another tribute from Millquarter Primary School adds: “Sad News: Passing of a Former Student

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the sudden passing of one of our former pupils, Jack McCoy.

"He was a cherished member of our school community during his time with us.

"Jack was known for his great sporting abilities, witty humour and heart of gold.

"He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Oliver, Ursula, Molly, Emily and his entire extended family and loved ones during this difficult time.

"Please keep Jack and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”