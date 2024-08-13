Jackie Hewitt

Tributes have poured in for ‘community activist’ Jackie Hewitt who ‘was the driving force that created the Shankill Mirror in June 1999’.

News that Jackie Hewitt had died was met with an avalanche of comments praising him online.

A death notice in Funeral Times says: ‘Thomas Jackson Hewitt ( Jackie) MBE passed away peacefully 8th August 2024 at the Mater hospital, Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Beloved Husband of Glenda and loving Father of Helen, Father-in law of William and Granddad of David.’

It adds that a service to celebrate his life will take place on Friday 16th August 2024 in Ballygomartin Presbyterian Church at 9-45am followed by committal at Roselawn Crematorium.Family flowers only Donations, if desired direct to Parkinson's UK www.parkinsons.org.uk’

A tribute from The Shankill Mirror says: “All of us involved with the Shankill Mirror were saddened to hear of the passing of our friend and colleague Jackie Hewitt.

"Jackie, along with other community activists including the late Jimmy Creighton and Jim McDonald was the driving force that created the Shankill Mirror in June 1999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jackie was passionate about the people of the Greater Shankill and our community will be a much sadder place without him.

"We wish to extend our heartfelt sympathy to his wife Glenda, daughter Helen, son in law William and grandson David. At rest.”

And another tribute from The Somme Association & Somme Museum says: “It is with deep sadness that we heard of the passing of Jackie Hewitt MBE earlier today.

"Jackie was the General Manager, of the Farset Somme Project in early 1988 when plans were developing to refurbish and reopen the Ulster Memorial Tower, Thiepval, France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then on 1st July 1989, the Ulster Tower was re-dedicated under the auspices of the new Farset Somme Project by HRH Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester.

"The Somme Association was then established in January 1990 to continue this work.

"Jackie continued over the years to visit the Ulster Tower and he can be seen in the second photo at the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme in July 2016.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Jackie’s wife Glenda, daughter Helen, son in law and family circle. Jackie was a huge inspiration and a true gentleman, who we continued to have the pleasure of working with over the years as he continued his work with Farset.

Gone but not forgotten.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And DUP MLA Brian Kingston also paid tribute saying: “It was with great sadness that I learned last week of the passing of Jackie Hewitt MBE.

"Jackie was a mainstay pillar of the Greater Shankill community through many difficult years.

"When I came to work for the Greater Shankill Community Council in 1997, he was its Chairman and already a stalwart of the community.

"He was also the key driver of Farset ACE Scheme / Enterprise Park and Farset International Hostel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was Jackie who proposed that we establish the Shankill Mirror newspaper in 1999 and he served on its Board for many years.

"Along with Jackie Redpath, he established the Greater Shankill Community Convention, bringing together the entire community after a time of division.

"It was Jackie Hewitt who encouraged me to join Glencairn LOL 1242.

"I was also particularly honoured that he signed my nomination papers when I stood for the NI Assembly election in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During my year as Lord Mayor in 2017, I worked with others to organise the Greater Shankill BEST Awards, held at Belfast City Hall.

"I was delighted that Jackie Hewitt was selected, by an independent panel, to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

"Very well deserved - pictured along with Glenda and myself after the ceremony.

"Also pictured is Jackie with his son-in-law William and Grandson David prior to a parade with LOL 1242 in 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With deepest sympathy to Glenda, Helen, William, David and the entire family circle and Jackie's many close friends.

“May God's love surround you during this difficult time.”

And in another post The Somme Association & Somme Museum say: “It is with deep sadness that we heard of the passing of Jackie Hewitt MBE earlier today.

"Jackie was the General Manager, of the Farset Somme Project in early 1988 when plans were developing to refurbish and reopen the Ulster Memorial Tower, Thiepval, France.

"Then on 1st July 1989, the Ulster Tower was re-dedicated under the auspices of the new Farset Somme Project by HRH Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester. (seen in the photograph with Jackie)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Somme Association was then established in January 1990 to continue this work. Jackie continued over the years to visit the Ulster Tower and he can be seen in the second photo at the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme in July 2016.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Jackie’s wife Glenda, daughter Helen, son in law and family circle.

"Jackie was a huge inspiration and a true gentleman, who we continued to have the pleasure of working with over the years as he continued his work with Farset.