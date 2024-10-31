JagTag in Coleraine with the Causeway Giants

As the dust settles on another record-breaking series of NFL Games held in the UK, and the recent NCAA college football game held at the Aviva stadium here in Ireland, American Football has never been more popular.

Ireland has taken a starring role in young players attempting to break into the NFL with two GA players (Charlie Smyth & Jude McAtamney) both joining NFL team practice squads this year through the international player program.

To continue this growth of the game the Jacksonville Jaguars launched “JagTag” across the UK aimed at supporting the grassroots of the sport and getting young people into the game early. Over 87,000 children are currently playing the game, and the Jaguars want to take the game even further.

Local team The Causeway Giants are supporting this by running a 16-week program of JagTag at Coleraine Football Club from this Tuesday, 4-5:30pm every week. Aimed at 9-14 year olds, Causeway Giant coaches will help organise and run the sessions to bring the sport to a whole new generation of players.

Causeway Giants celebrate their 2024 Final Victory

Conan Jal, Giants Head Coach said: “I’ve run youth football programs for a number of years and I’m a huge advocate of supporting the grassroots game. It’s great to see opportunities like this available for the youth in the area.

"We’re delighted to be able to support it, having only just launched our own junior football team for 12-17 year olds we know this is how we grow the sport and continue to build on our teams continued success”

The Causeway Giants ended their 2024 season by clinching the AFI Division 1 Plate, the first piece of silverware in the club’s history. The Armoy-based team came out as the victors after a hard fought 12-8 win against the Cill Dara Crusaders at the Sport Ireland campus in Dublin, with the scores for the Giants coming from a touchdown from Glasgow’s finest Jig McCoy and two crucial Ben Smith field goals.

Following this massive accomplishment for the club, the Giants received a special reception from the Mayor of Causeway Coasts and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan to congratulate them on their achievements and wishing them well for the seasons ahead.

Viking cheers after clinching victory in the final earlier this year

After a well-earned rest period over the summer months to allow the more fragile bodies on the team to recover, the Giants held their annual Awards Night at the venue of proud sponsor, Kiwi’s Brew Bar in Portrush. The committee and players contributed their votes and opinions prior to the night to recognise and celebrate the success of individuals in the team, on and off the field.

A huge congratulations to Giants award-winning players; Dean Kerry (Rookie of the Year), Chris Montgomery (Most Improved Player), Mikkola Smyth (Offensive Lineman of the Year), Ronan McCloskey (Special Teams MVP), Gareth Walsh (Defence MVP), Kristyn White aka Viking (Offence MVP) and Tony McCloskey (Player’s Player of the Year, Overall MVP).

The club also awarded their Giant of the Year to head coach Conan Jal; this award is given annually to recognise and celebrate the contributions of an individual for the work they’ve put into the club, whether it’s through their matchday assistance, their encouragement and their contributions across several committees. 2023 recipient, Daryl Archer presented this award to Head Coach Conan Jal for his contribution to the development and progress of the Causeway Giants in his tenure so far.

Following on from this successful season, Giants prepare once again to reload and head into the new 2025 season, with training sessions already in action at 10am every Sunday at the beloved Limepark Playing Fields in Armoy, home of the Causeway Giants. The Giants always welcome fresh faces who are new to the sport and would like to get involved across both their junior team (12-17s) and seniors’ team (18+).