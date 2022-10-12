Mr O’Flaherty is the third of 10 victims of Friday’s tragedy in the Co Donegal village to be laid to rest.

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins was seen embracing members of the family in the church ahead of the service.

Also in attendance at the service are the Taoiseach’s aide-de-camp, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, and First Minister designate of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill.

Parish priest Brian O Fearraigh began the service at St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg by extending his condolences to the family, particularly to Mr O’Flaherty’s wife Tracey and 12-year-old son Hamish.

The service heard that Mr O’Flaherty, survived by his wife Tracey and 12-year-old son Hamish, was “a truly fantastic and loving husband and father, a caring brother and a relation, a committed work colleague and a dear friend to many”.

Parish priest Brian O Fearraigh told the congregation that Mr O’Flaherty read to his son every night and the last book that was read to him by his father was Going Solo by Roald Dahl.

Mourners also heard that Mr O’Flaherty had honesty and integrity “in abundance”, and was “a man of honour who was scrupulously honest and fair”.

Fr Brian O Fearraigh said a light of friendship, love and support had come out of the Creeslough tragedy.

He said: “We have all experienced since Friday afternoon that grief knows no boundaries.

“The tragic event and the effects of the Creeslough catastrophe, which is beyond comprehension, knows no bounds.

“The intensity and the awfulness of the tragedy has reverberated near and far. Away beyond the shores of this beautiful country of ours.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins hugs Tracey O'Flaherty, the widow of James O'Flaherty as he arrives for the funeral mass for Mr O'Flaherty at St Mary's Church, Derrybeg.

“The outpouring of support and messages of condolence and offers of help that we have heard and witnessed, all has been overwhelming.

“Parochial, county, country boundaries have been crossed. Hands of support and friendship have been offered.

“In crossing such boundaries we have seen how from the shadow and out of the depths of the darkness of this terrible tragedy a most beautiful and radiant and divine light of friendship, love and support has shone and continues to shine brightly.”

Fr Brian O Fearraigh said the family of James O’Flaherty were not alone in their grief.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue (centre) arrives for the funeral mass of James O'Flaherty at St Mary's Church, Derrybeg.

The cleric told the funeral mass: “As we gather here this morning in St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg, we do so to celebrate, we do so to remember.

“I hope and pray that his wife Tracey, and his son Hamish, a very brave and a courageous young man, I hope that both of you find comfort and support not only in those who have joined you in the church here inside and the many outside as well, but those who have sent messages of condolence to both of you.

“The crowds that have gathered in the funeral home and the multitudes who lined the roadsides and who stood in silent prayer, standing, waiting and bowing when the hearse carrying James’s mortal remains passed by.

“Tracey and Hamish, I hope this is a source of strength and consolation to both of you.

“You are not alone in your sadness and grief, in your sorrow and your mourning.”

Hamish O’Flaherty told mourners at his father’s funeral that they should cherish life and family.

The coffin of James O'Flaherty is carried into St Mary's Church, Derrybeg for his funeral mass.

He said: “I would also like to say something I have learnt in the past week or so.

“We should be grateful. For your families, cherish them, be grateful for they won’t be there forever.

“Use the time you have wisely.

“Also, be grateful for your life because that too will not last forever.

“Be grateful, for you will be able to rest after your hard work.”

The congregation gave the 12-year-old a round of applause.

Hamish also said that his father was a “great man”. “I am grateful for all the people who have come here today,” he said. “I would just like to say a few words about my dad.

“He was a great man. He worked very hard and very long each day. Whether it was around the house or at work.

“He wore a jacket with a huge paint stain on the side of it everywhere.

“He managed this by leaning on a wall which was still wet with paint.

“He wore the jacket everywhere. To the shops, to the movies, to the beach.

“I would like to say thank you to all of the people who have given and offered so many things.

“The emergency services too, who were there within 15 minutes and also came to the wake.”

Mr O’Flaherty was originally from Sydney in Australia but had been living in Dunfanaghy, just miles from Creeslough, with his wife and son.

Ten people were killed in Friday’s explosion.

State authorities in Ireland continue to investigate the cause of the explosion in a building complex which included the service station, a shop and apartments.

It is being treated as a “tragic accident”.

A gas leak is one theory, it is believed.

Two of the 10 victims – Jessica Gallagher and Martin McGill – were laid to rest after funeral masses in Creeslough on Tuesday.

The 10 victims were aged from five to 59.