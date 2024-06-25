Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Funeral details have been released for one of the founders of the Community Rescue Service, Joe Breen OBE.

Earlier tributes were paid after his ‘untimely’ death by friends and colleagues in organisations which save lives.A post on Funeral Times says that ‘Joseph (Joe) BREEN OBE’ died ‘peacefully in Ballycastle (after a short illness)’.

It adds that he is the ‘dearly loved husband of Huggy and much loved father of Sarah and Joe, father in law of Mark and Louisa, beloved son of Patricia and the late Desmond, dear brother of Desmond, Mairin and Oona and a dear brother in law, uncle and nephew’.

His funeral will take place from his home on Friday at 12noon to Holy Trinity Church for Service at 1.00pm (broadcast at https://churchmedia.tv/holy-trinity ), followed by a private cremation’.A post from Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue Team says: “The team were devastated to hear of the passing of our former team mate Joe Breen.

"During his service with us Joe brought knowledge from his time in the RNLI and from his career as a marine biologist.

"When Joe moved on to concentrate his efforts assisting the Community Rescue Service get off the ground, we were still blessed with his friendship and professional expertise when the team were required to deal with marine life incidents.

"He was a quiet and unassuming man, with a brilliant sense of humour. We pass on our deepest condolences to his family. RIP Joe.”

Another message from Community Rescue Service Regional Commander Sean McCarry OBE says: “Today we lost a founding member of CRS and one of my closest friends who has stood by me and behind me as long as I have known him.

"Joseph (Joe) Patrick Breen OBE passed today at 12.00noon after 5 weeks of incredible bravery and being an example to all.

"Joe was one of our family and we have suffered a great loss. I know that so many of you had met Joe and will be upset by his death but his wishes were for CRS to grow and grow and we won't disappoint him.

With regards and great sadness. Sean”.

Another post from Ulster Wildlife voiced their sadness at his passing.

Joe Breen. Photo: Ballycastle Coastguard

“Everyone at Ulster Wildlife is deeply saddened at the news of the passing of Joe Breen yesterday, following a short illness,” they wrote.

“Joe brought a wealth of marine science expertise to his role as a Board Member of Ulster Wildlife and was an extremely committed champion for nature.

“His loss will be felt by us all. Our sincere condolences go to his family at this very difficult time.”And Queen's University Marine Laboratory also posted a tribute, saying: “We are sorry to hear the sad news of Joe Breen’s passing and would like to extend our heart felt sympathy to all of his wonderful family and friends.

“Joe’s connection with the marine lab goes way back to his time as an undergraduate student at QUB.

Joe Breen

“Joe’s connection with QML continued through his time at Exploris, MARENCO and later in his role at DAERA.

“Joe was always enthusiastic and supportive of both staff and students here. All of our memories of Joe are good ones (and most involve boats, diving and his recounting of funny stories!). RIP Joe, you will be dearly missed.”

And Portaferry RNLI also posted their sadness saying: “Portaferry RNLI were saddened to hear of the death of Joe Breen and would like to send their sincere condolences to all his family and friends.