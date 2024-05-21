Joey Mitchell

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the church of St John the Baptist, Ballyrashane for the funeral service for tragic Joey Mitchell who died in a farm accident on the Cullyrammer Road near Garvagh.

Leading the service, Reverend Canon Amanda Adams, Rector of Ballyrashane Parish told mourners that “Thursday 16th May must have started like any other day for the Mitchell family. Each of them had places to go and things to do and then about mid-morning, Thursday stopped being a day like any other – when tragedy came unbidden and unexpected”.

Canon Adams also spoke of Joey’s son Gavin who was seriously injured as a result of the same accident that killed his father – and asked the congregation to keep him and others affected in their prayers.

She added that the late Mr Mitchell, who was “almost seventy” had also suffered the tragic death of his son Brian due to illness in 2021 – “but to his credit Joey battled back and as soon as he was physically able he returned to work which was a tonic for him”.

She told mourners that Mr Mitchell had run a plastering business and was “a quiet man, quite a private man but had a keen sense of humour and very easily made friends”.

“Joey was well respected and his building skills were in constant demand, he was always ready to help,” she added.

"He loved working on farms and farmers loved to have his skilled help,” she added.

