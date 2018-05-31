John Cleese slammed by DUP over ‘derogatory’ remarks

A DUP MP has hit back at comedian John Cleese after the English actor branded the party “Trump-like Neanderthals”.

The Monty Python and Fawlty Towers star has waded into row over Northern Ireland’s strict abortion laws.

Mr Cleese tweeted that NI’s stance on abortion is the “price paid” for the Tory government’s pact with the DUP.

He wrote: “Sad that the Northern Ireland women do not have the same abortion rights as the rest of the British Isles..But it’s the price paid for May’s coalition with Trump-like Neanderthals.”

His tweet comes amid calls by some Tory MPs for a free vote on a bill to liberalise NI’s abortion law.

But the prime minister faces a political headache over the issue, as her fragile administration depends on the support of her DUP allies - who strongly oppose such a move.

Responding to Mr Cleese’s comments, East Antrim MP Mr Wilson told the News Letter: “This is a man who wanted press freedom curtailed because he didn’t like nasty things said about him.

“If John Cleese wants the ability to make ill-informed, ignorant and derogatory comments about others, he should be willing to allow the press to have the same freedom to carry information and stories about him. At least then we could have respect for him.”