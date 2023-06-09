The T’ Chulainn Centre in South Armagh

The call emanates from UUP man David Taylor, the only unionist councillor in the area where the Sinn Fein event is due to take place.

It comes after the News Letter tried and failed to elicit any comment about the issue from the SDLP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Fein MP John Finucane is due to speak at the event on Sunday, which is spread between Mullaghbawn Community Centre and the nearby Ti Chuilann centre, which is already home to a huge stone memorial honouring the IRA.

Beginning on Wednesday last week, the News Letter contacted the SDLP MLA Justin McNulty, the party's sole MLA in Newry and Armagh, to get his view on the commemoration.

The News Letter tried again this Tuesday and he said he later called back to direct us to the SDLP press office. The News Letter then spoke directly to the press office, saying that we are "looking to get an SDLP view on the upcoming commemoration".

The press officer acknowledged the enquiry, said he would try to speak to party leader Colum Eastwood and come back "as soon as I can," but at time of writing no response had been received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SDLP in the south-east of the Province has been criticised for its stance on paramilitary commemorations in the past.

Its councillors declined to push for a re-naming of Raymond McCreesh play park - named after an IRA member suspected of involvement in the Kingsmill massacre of 10 Protestant civilians - in what was a years-long saga that damaged unionist-nationalist relations.