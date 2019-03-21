Karen Bradley extends deadline for parties’ Stormont restoration talks

Secretary of State Karen Bradley has today extended the period to allow MLAs to reform devolved government in Northern Ireland.

“During this period the UK Government continues to deliver on its responsibilities to ensure good governance and political stability,” it added.

This decision taken by the Secretary of State follows extensive engagement with the political parties in Northern Ireland and the Irish Government, the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) said.

In discussions with the Secretary of State, all five parties have “reaffirmed their commitment” to restoring a power-sharing Executive and other political institutions set out in the Belfast Agreement, it added.

Ms Bradley is now proposing a short, focused set of round table talks to restore devolution at the earliest opportunity.

She said: “The decision to extend the time period for the formation of a Northern Ireland Executive follows extensive engagement with the five main political parties in Northern Ireland and the Irish Government.

“In recent discussions all five parties reaffirmed their commitment to restoring a power-sharing Executive and the other political institutions set out in the Belfast Agreement.

“The people of Northern Ireland deserve strong political leadership from a locally elected, accountable devolved Government and I am absolutely focused on achieving this outcome.”

TUV leader Jim Allister was not impressed with her decision.

“Our do nothing Secretary of State has actually done something, but not something useful,” he said.

“She has extended the misery that is the Stormont Shambles by throwing failure another lifeline.

“With no apparent appetite to fix Stormont, by sweeping away the serial failure of mandatory coalition, she should, of course, have shut it down and moved to British Rule. Instead, she feeds the pretence that this unworkable system can yet work. How wrong she is.”

Ms Bradley has now introduced secondary legislation under the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation and Exercise of Functions) Act 2018, which extends the period for devolved government to be restored by five months, from 26 March 2019 to 25 August 2019.

The Act came into force in November and provides the Northern Ireland Civil Service with “the certainty and clarity they need” to continue to deliver public services in the absence of Ministers, the (NIO) said.