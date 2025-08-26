Kate Hoey: New Grand Central station doesn’t even have pick up/drop off zone
I made my first visit to the new Grand Central station in Belfast recently.
The purpose was to collect someone coming from Dublin airport on the bus. To my amazement I found nowhere to pick up or drop off safely except on a double yellow line. There is nowhere to wait legally if a bus is delayed.
How could this supposedly 'state of the art' station been allowed to open without a place for taxis and cars to drop off and collect passengers?
I have to presume something is planned but such an elementary service for the elderly and those with luggage should have been there from day one.
Then when finally I picked up my friend I was in a long traffic jam to move off. What a shambles.
Baroness (Kate) Hoey, former Labour MP