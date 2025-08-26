Kate Hoey: New Grand Central station doesn’t even have pick up/drop off zone

Such an elementary service as a pick up/drop off zone should have been there at Grand Central Station from day one

I made my first visit to the new Grand Central station in Belfast recently.

The purpose was to collect someone coming from Dublin airport on the bus. To my amazement I found nowhere to pick up or drop off safely except on a double yellow line. There is nowhere to wait legally if a bus is delayed.

How could this supposedly 'state of the art' station been allowed to open without a place for taxis and cars to drop off and collect passengers?

Letter to the editor

I have to presume something is planned but such an elementary service for the elderly and those with luggage should have been there from day one.

Then when finally I picked up my friend I was in a long traffic jam to move off. What a shambles.