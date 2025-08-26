Kate Hoey: New Grand Central station doesn’t even have pick up/drop off zone

A letter from Baroness Hoey:
Such an elementary service as a pick up/drop off zone should have been there at Grand Central Station from day oneplaceholder image
Such an elementary service as a pick up/drop off zone should have been there at Grand Central Station from day one
By Letters
Published 26th Aug 2025, 13:56 BST

I made my first visit to the new Grand Central station in Belfast recently.

Most Popular

The purpose was to collect someone coming from Dublin airport on the bus. To my amazement I found nowhere to pick up or drop off safely except on a double yellow line. There is nowhere to wait legally if a bus is delayed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

How could this supposedly 'state of the art' station been allowed to open without a place for taxis and cars to drop off and collect passengers?

Letter to the editorplaceholder image
Letter to the editor

I have to presume something is planned but such an elementary service for the elderly and those with luggage should have been there from day one.

Then when finally I picked up my friend I was in a long traffic jam to move off. What a shambles.

Baroness (Kate) Hoey, former Labour MP

Related topics:BelfastLabour
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice