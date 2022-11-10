#33 Keith Farmer Clogher Tyco BMW Motorrad BMW 1000 PIRELLI NATIONAL SUPERSTOCK 1000 CHAMPIONSHIP

Keith Farmer, aged 35 and with a young family, died with relatives by his side in the early hours of this morning.

A native of the Clogher area of south Co Tyrone, he had moved to Cumbria in England and had stepped back from racing following injuries.

It has also emerged that, on Sunday, Jim Cray, an 86-year-old former secretary of the Motorcycle Union of Ireland (MCUI), had died at his home in Carryduff.

A father of two, Mr Cray's wife Rita had predeceased him.

An online notice says that his funeral took place in Boardmills Trinity Presbyterian Church, between Carryduff and Ballynahinch, on Wednesday.

Mark Sanlon, himself an erstwhile secretary of the Ulster branch of the MCUI, recalled both men.

He had known Mr Farmer since about 2005, and spoke warmly of both his personality and his skills on the track.

Keith Farmer on the podium at Brands Hatch

"Keith had an infectious smile, he was witty, he had everything going [for him]," said the 59-year-old Carrickfergus man.

"When they're gone, you then realise how good a person they were.

"He was approachable, willing to talk to you at any time, and very helpful.

"A lot of younger guys in Northern Ireland going to the British Championship, he'd go out of his way to help them learn circuits, help them with set-ups.

"Words fail you at times like this."

When it comes to his abilities, he said: "On his day, he was unbeatable. He had a tremendous connection with throttle and the tyres on the road.

"There'd be manys a video of him in his Supermoto days with the bike sitting flat on its side, him cornering on it.

"Only a certain amount of people in the world can do what he was able to do."

He had suffered a couple of "serious" accidents, and "semi-retired from racing, middle of last year" but still made appearances at the track.

"He'll be greatly missed. He was still a very young man, with a lot to live for," he said.

Mr Farmer had won the Superstock 600 title in 2011, Superstock 1000 in 2012, the British Supersport Championship in 2017, and the Superstock 1000 title again in 2018 with Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team.

His brother David said yesterday: “Our little brother left us at 1.45 this morning, with us all by his side.

"Life will never be the same again. He made us all so proud.”

When it comes to the passing of 86-year-old Jim Cray, Mr Sanlon said: "Jim was involved with the sport for a lifetime. Over 60-something years he was involved.

"He was chairman, president, vice-president, and secretary of the union, which is all-Ireland.

"He dedicated his life to helping riders. He was well-known and liked, a real ambassador for the sport.

"These people will be missed. The motorcycling fraternity is like a big family. It affects everybody in some way, a sudden loss."