Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Earlier in a statement the Gardai said the woman was in her 20s and was recovered from the Ulster Canal in Monaghan town at approximately 8:30am on March 17.

They add that the body was then removed from the scene to the mortuary at Our Lady's Hospital, Navan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And a post-mortem examination has taken place to try to determine the course of the Garda investigation.

They also add that initial findings have been relayed to investigating Gardaí and the focus of the investigation will now shift towards compiling a file for the Coroner.

On social media a GoFundMe has been started by Pamela McCormick. So far almost £3,000 has been raised to assist with the 23-yearold’s funeral.

It says: “Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,

“It is with heavy hearts that we come to you today to ask for your support during this incredibly difficult time. My beloved niece Kelly, just 23 years young, was taken from us far too soon. Her sudden passing has left a void in our hearts that can never be filled.

Kelly Lynch funeral

“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly was not just a daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin; she was a bright light in all of our lives. Her laughter, compassionate heart, and love touched everyone in her life. She had dreams and a future filled with endless possibilities, but tragically, those dreams have been cut short.

“As we navigate through the depths of grief, we are faced with the harsh reality of funeral expenses.

"In the midst of our sorrow, the financial burden weighs heavily on our shoulders. That's why we are reaching out to you, our community, for support.

Gardai

“Every contribution, no matter the size, will help us give Kelly the farewell she deserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Together, we can ease the financial strain on her grieving family and allow them to focus on healing and remembering the beautiful soul that Kelly was.

“Let's honour Kelly's memory by coming together in solidarity and support.

"Your generosity will not only provide financial assistance but also serve as a testament to the impact Kelly had on all of our lives.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, compassion, and support during this devastating time.

“With love and gratitude,

“The Lynch/Gilroy Family”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A death notice has also been posted online in Funeral Times.

It says that “Kelly Marie Lynch” from Gilford and formerly Lisnaskea died on March 16.

It adds she is the “daughter of Seán and Julieanne, cherished sister of Kristopher, Matthew, Rory, Poppy and Finn and darling granddaughter of Maurice and Patsy Gilroy and Bernie Lynch”.

It adds that her funeral Mass will be held on “on Friday morning at 10.30am in Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her funeral Mass can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea

A tribute post on Lisnaskea Emmetts GAC says: “The club would like to extend its sincere condolences to the Lynch family on the death of Kelly Marie, Park Lane, Gilford, Armagh / Lisnaskea, Fermanagh.