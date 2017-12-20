Key RHI civil servant to be moved to Brexit role

One of the most senior officials involved in the RHI debacle is to be moved to a new post where he will head up Northern Ireland’s preparations for Brexit, it can be revealed.

Andrew McCormick, who has been permanent secretary of what is now Stormont’s Department for the Economy since early 2014, was the most senior official at the department as the scheme spiralled out of control in 2015, leading to a potential overspend of hundreds of millions of pounds.

He later alleged that a DUP special advisor had stymied his attempts to rapidly bring in cost controls on the scheme.

Civil service sources have described the move as neither a promotion nor a demotion as Dr McCormick will retain his rank and salary. Rather, they say that the decision to put a permanent secretary in charge of Brexit planning reflects the seriousness with which the Northern Ireland Civil Service is treating the issue.

The move is highly unusual in that permanent secretaries almost invariably either remain in post until they retire or are promoted to become head of the civil service.

Dr McCormick, who is well regarded both within the civil service and across the political spectrum in Northern Ireland, will now join a second key figure who had a significant role in the RHI scheme in Stormont Castle.

David Sterling, who was the top official in the department responsible for the RHI scheme when it was set up in 2012, was earlier this year promoted to become head of the civil service.

A spokesman for The Executive Office said: “The Executive Office has decided to create this new position of director general, international relations, reflecting the increasing challenges of Brexit.

“This is a key post for the Northern Ireland Civil Service.

“Dr McCormick will take up his post in February and in addition to Brexit, he will also have responsibility for Brussels, Washington, Beijing and the North-South Ministerial Council in Armagh.”