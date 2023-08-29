Kilroot power station: NIFRS firefighters called out to Northern Ireland power station
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has found no signs of fire at Kilroot power station after being called to a suspected blaze.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:09 BST- 1 min read
Seven fire appliances attended the statsion at Larne Road in Carrickfergus after being called out to a suspected fire in an air vent silot at 8am today.
Firefighters took continuous temperature readings but founds no obvious signs of fire, the BBC reported.
The NIFRS left the scene at 10:54am.