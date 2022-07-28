Canon Ian Ellis was speaking after a draft motion for Anglican bishops at the ongoing Lambeth Conference in Kent was published; The motion was to consider reaffirming Lambeth’s 1998 resolution that “upholds marriage as between a man and a woman”.

However after strong protests from some delegates and several revisions the draft motion now acknowledges deep divisions on the issue. It now reads: “Many provinces continue to affirm that same gender marriage is not permissible.”

It also cited the 1998 Lambeth resolution which states that the “legitimizing or blessing of same sex unions” cannot be advised, and added: “Other provinces have blessed and welcomed same sex union/marriage after careful theological reflection and a process of reception”.

Canon Ian Ellis is a former editor of the Church of Ireland Gazette

Changing Attitude Ireland, an Anglican LGBT advocacy group, welcomed the revisions but said it “laments” the 1998 resolution being raised again “especially in light of the hurt and division it caused the first time around 24 years ago”. It also said the “silence” from the Church of Ireland bishops on the matter in contrast to many other Anglican churches around the world “is particularly disturbing” and called for them to engage with it on LGBT issues.

But Canon Ian Ellis, a former editor of The Church of Ireland Gazette, said he did not see any of the developments changing the Anglican doctrine on same sex marriage in England or Ireland.

“As far as I can see it is unlikely that this year’s Lambeth Conference would fundamentally change the stance it adopted in 1998 on same sex relationships,” he said. “Nor do I see any sign that the Church of Ireland would change its stance as set out in a resolution of the General Synod in 2012. I would be very surprised if either scenario were to happen.”