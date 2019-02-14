Larne centre hosting discussion on civil rights movement

‘O’Neillism and the rise of the civil rights movement’ is the theme for a pubic lecture and discussion in Larne later this month.

Dr Margaret O’Callaghan, Dr Myrtle Hill, and John Gray are the speakers for the event in Drumalis Retreat and Conference Centre, Glenarm Road, on Tuesday, February 26, at 7.00pm (commencing 7.30pm).

It is one of a series of four evenings of public lectures and discussions in Belfast, Derry/Londonderry, Dungannon and Larne, chaired by Dr Eamon Phoenix.

Organised by the 50th anniversary Civil Rights Commemoration Committee and funded by the Northern Ireland Community Relations Council, each session will also cover the Northern Ireland civil rights movement and will be recorded for later viewing on line.

The series, according to the organisers, is designed to take a longer term view of the causes and origins of the civil rights campaigns in Northern Ireland based on the historical record.

All are welcome.