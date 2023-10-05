Larne RNLI launch to assist swimmer in difficulty outside Portmuck Harbour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The station’s volunteers were requested by Belfast Coastguard to launch both their all-weather and inshore lifeboats before 12.30pm on Wednesday October 4 following a 999 call from a member of the public who raised the alarm after they observed two swimmers who they thought were not making any progress against a strong offshore wind.

There was a force 4-5 south westerly wind blowing at the time that the all-weather lifeboat under Coxswain Barry Kirkpatrick and the inshore lifeboat helmed by Chris Dorman launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arriving on scene first, the all-weather lifeboat crew quickly located a casualty around half a mile from the harbour and brought him onboard the lifeboat. He was cold but otherwise safe and well and in good spirits. The second swimmer had managed to make his way safely back to shore unaided. The inshore lifeboat crew checked he too was safe and well before taking the other swimmer onboard and bringing them ashore and into the care of the Portmuck Coastguard team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Larne RNLI assists swimmer in difficulty outside Portmuck Harbour. Picture RNLI/Larne

Speaking following the call out, Phil Ford-Hutchinson, Larne RNLI Deputy Launching Authority, said: ‘We would like to commend the member of the public who raised the alarm today when they spotted what they thought was two swimmers in difficulty, that is always the right thing to do. We would also like to commend the swimmers who had swim floats with them.