LATEST: Another appeal of concern issued for missing Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell who was last seen on June 2

Police in Ballymena are becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell.
By Gemma Murray
Published 8th Jun 2023, 07:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 10:20 BST

The young woman was last seen at 6.45pm on Friday June 2nd in the Harryville area.

Chloe was wearing a green and black North Face style jacket, a white t-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 2262 05/06/23.

