Latest figures show 54 further Covid-related deaths in NI

Figures show extent of Covid-linked deaths

The figure represents another rise in the weekly toll, up from 50 in the previous week, according to data compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

The latest deaths, which happened in the week ending November 5, take the total number of coronavirus-linked fatalities recorded by Nisra to 3,726.

The Nisra figure is drawn from different data sources and is always higher than the Department of Health’s total, as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.

On November 5, the department had reported 2,744 deaths.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid data with a week lag.

The Nisra figure includes 2,560 deaths in hospital, 856 in care homes, 15 in hospices and 295 at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that, up to November 5, the deaths of 1,127 care home residents were linked to Covid-19, 30% of all coronavirus-related deaths.

In the week to November 5, 59 coronavirus-linked deaths were officially registered in Northern Ireland.

Some of the fatalities registered in the week October 30 to November 5 could have occurred before that week, as deaths can take a number of days to register.