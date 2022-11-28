News you can trust since 1737
LATEST: Investigation launched after person dies in city blaze

The PSNI confirmed that a person died following a fire at a residential property in the Edenvale Crescent area of east Belfast last evening.

By Gemma Murray
19 minutes ago - 1 min read

In a statement, PSNI Chief Inspector Hill said: “Shortly after 8pm police received a report that a fire had started at a property in the area.“Officers attended and currently remain at the scene with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire.“Tragically, one person has been found deceased at the property.“Our investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire, and we would appeal to anyone with information who can assist with our enquiries to call us.“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, and quote reference number 1638 of 27/11/22.”A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

The NIFRS also sent their sympathy to the family of the person who was found dead after the blaze.

“The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the family and friends of a person who died following a fire in the Edenvale Crescent area of East Belfast,” they said.

"On Sunday 27th November at 20:01hrs, Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a property in Edenvale Crescent.

"2 Fire Appliances from Knock Fire Station, 1 Fire Appliance from Central Station and the Fire Emergency Support Service attended the incident.

“Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used 2 jets to extinguish the fire.

“Tragically, one person has been found deceased at the property.

Photo by Jonathan Porter / PressEye Forensic officers pictures at Edenvale Crescent.

“Firefighters left the scene at 22:16hrs and the cause remains under investigation.”

General views Edenvale Crescent, East Belfast. A person has died after a fire at a house in east Belfast.
