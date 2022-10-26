LATEST: Man charged with serious assault and robbery after woman in 20s sustains 'serious stab wound' above left eye
Detectives investigating a serious assault and robbery in south Belfast have charged a 21-year-old man.
By Gemma Murray
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court today, Wednesday, 26th October, on a number of charges including wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and robbery.As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Earlier in a statement the PSNI said that detectives investigating a serious assault and robbery on Saturday 22nd October in South Belfast, had arrested the man on suspicion of a number of offences including wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and robbery.