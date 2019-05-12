Air ambulance called to North West 200

Northern Ireland’s Air Ambulance was called to the annual North West 200 motorcycle races today to deal with a casualty.

A spokesman for the NI Ambulance Service said it was called just before 10am on Sunday.

An ambulance attends the NW 200 in Portstewart today, 12 May 2019, after a casualty was reported to have fallen from a height.

A casualty had fallen from a height, which turned out to have been from a lorry,

Paramedics drove to the Ballyreagh Road, Portstewart, part of the North West 200 paddocks.

The Air Ambulance crew was also tasked to the incident.

The casualty was assessed and treated and transported by road to hospital for further treatment.

His injuries were not thought to be life threatening.