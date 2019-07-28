Ballymoney band parade halted after former band master suffers heart attack

A band parade in Ballymoney was halted for a considerable period of time on Saturday night after a man in his late 60s suffered a heart attack.

Cyril Glass, a member and former band master with Killycoogan Independent Accordion Band, became seriously ill during the parade.

A member of the public was quick to offer medical help until emergency services arrived on the scene.

Mr Glass was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry and was last night described as “recovering well” by DUP councillor Alan McLean, a fellow member of the Killycoogan band.

“Cyril is in Altnagelvin now and I am told he will be alright – he is recovering well from what I can gather,” he said.

“There was a woman who happened to be at the parade, I am told she was a nurse, who worked on him for some time before the emergency services arrived.

“I would commend this person whose quick-thinking has obviously helped Cyril, and of course the emergency services.

“Cyril has been in the band for around 50-60 years, since he was a young boy. He is in his late 60s now. He was the band master untl around five years ago.”

Mr McLean added: “We are all thinking of him and we wish him well in his recovery.”

The Killycoogan band had been taking part in Dunloy Accordion Band’s annual parade. The parade was delayed following the incident.