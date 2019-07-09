Beds still available as Portrush Open approaches

Golf fans have been advised that they can still secure last-minute accommodation on the north coast during the highly-anticipated Open Championship.

The world’s best golfers will gather on the famous Dunluce Links from July 18 - 21, battling it out for the Claret Jug in front of a sell-out crowd of around 190,000 people.

The return of the tournament to Royal Portrush for the first time since 1951 has sent accommodation prices through the roof, with some providers charging thousands of pounds for a three-night stay.

And with the market being flooded with beds, Tourism NI has said a range of hotel, B&B and self-catering accommodation is still available across the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

A spokesperson added: “Visitors can call Coleraine visitor information centre on 028 7034 4723 to book or visit www.discovernorthernireland.com for more information.

“Since the announcement of The Open and over the last 12 months Tourism NI has worked closely with local accommodation providers to encourage a fair and reasonable approach to pricing to ensure that visitors enjoy their experience and will be encouraged to come back in the future.”