Belfast city centre roads reopen after earlier incident

The PSNI has reopened part of Belfast city centre after an earlier incident on Thursday morning.

It has been reported the incident concerned loose roof tiles on a building.

The scene in Belfast city centre.

"In Belfast City Centre, PSNI have reopened Fisherwicker Place at Grosvenor Road, Durham Street at College Square North and College Avenue at Divis Street, following an earlier incident," tweeted TrafficWatchNI.

The PSNI and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

There have been no reports of any injuries.