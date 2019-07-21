Casualties reported after car collides with crowd in cemetery

Several people have been injured, including one seriously, amid reports a car collided with crowds at a cemetery in the Republic of Ireland.

Gardai confirmed an incident happened at around 4pm on Sunday in Co Louth.

Videograbbed image taken with permission from a video posted on twitter of the scene in St Patrick's cemetery, Dowdallshill in Dundalk

The Irish police force said a pedestrian had been seriously injured while other people sustained minor injuries in an incident at Dowdallshill in Dundalk, not far across the Co Down border.

In a statement, Garda said: “It is understood from initial investigations that one pedestrian (gender unknown) was seriously injured and a number of other pedestrians received minor injuries following a road traffic collision.”

Footage posted online showed emergency services in attendance as a large crowd gathered in St Patrick’s cemetery, where broadcaster RTE said an annual blessing of the graves service had been taking place.