The P.S.N.I. is concerned for a Northern Ireland man who has been reported as missing.

"Police are increasingly concerned for John Burns," said the P.S.N.I.

John Burns.

The P.S.N.I. appealed, via social media, to anyone who may have seen Mr. Burns to contact them immediately.

"If you have seen this male or have any information on where he may be please contact police on 101 quoting reference number CC292 of 30/07/19," said the P.S.N.I.