Dream Lapland trip for sick children

Seven-year-old Joe Lamont from Ballymena is among a group of local children with terminal illnesses and life-limiting conditions preparing to go on trip of a lifetime to Lapland, thanks to the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust.

Joe was born with a rare genetic disease, autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease (ARKPD), and has undergone a kidney and a liver transplant.

His mum, Sarah, 39, said: ‘‘Joe was really ill for the first five years of his life. When he was born his kidneys were huge, they literally took up his whole abdomen, they didn’t work and they were crushing all his other organs, so his kidneys had to be removed when he was six weeks old.

‘‘Then when he was six months old he was diagnosed with liver disease which meant he needed a liver transplant. He was put on the transplant list when he was two and a half and was on dialysis every day.’’

Three years ago devoted mum Sarah discovered she could act as donor for her sick son.

She donated one of her kidneys to Joe and then just months later surgeons also removed a section of her liver,

‘‘Since then he’s been brilliant’’, said Sarah. ‘‘He used to never have any energy, he used to vomit all the time, he didn’t learn to walk until he was nearly three, whereas now he’s at mainstream school, he gets to do jujitsu and he goes swimming - it’s been life-changing.’’

Sarah said Joe has always been too sick to enjoy Christmas.

‘‘We’ve missed a lot of Christmases because he would have been in hospital.

‘‘We were offered the trip to Lapland a few years ago but he was too sick to go, but everything works out for a reason because he wouldn’t have had the energy to enjoy it, so it’ll be amazing for him this time.’’

With the help of Northern Ireland holiday provider, TUI will take over 100 children to the winter wonderland on December 17, flying from Belfast International Airport.

The children will have a memorable fun-packed day that includes reindeer and husky dog rides, mini skidoo adventures, a snow mobile safari and magic sleigh rides as well as meeting Santa Claus himself.

The children taking part in the trip are nominated by health workers from paediatric departments in local hospitals and will be accompanied by a group of dedicated doctors, nurses and allied health professionals who give up their own time to travel with the group to ensure the children can experience the wonder of Christmas.

Gerry Kelly, president of Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days To Remember Trust (NICTL) said: “This trip is something I always look forward to. There is no better Christmas gift to give and on behalf of the children we would like to say a huge heartfelt thank-you to all involved!”