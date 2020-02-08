DUP reject need to change process for issuing bi-lingual signs at Belfast council

The DUP have said there is no need to change the system of introducing bi-lingual street signs in Belfast following a Sinn Fein motion to do so.

At this week’s Belfast City Council meeting, Sinn Fein Councillor for Collin Séanna Walsh forwarded a motion proposing a reduction of in-favour replies required to erect bilingual signs, and to render ‘don’t-cares’ as void.

There is longstanding loyalist opposition to Irish language provisions. These protestors against Irish language legislation gathered at Stormont last month as talks including such laws approached their conclusion

Currently, the policy requires a third of the eligible electorate in a Belfast street to sign a petition to begin the process. A letter is then sent to everyone in that street on the electoral register asking for consent to bilingual signage.

The resident has three options, ‘Yes’, ‘No’ and ‘Don’t Care’. At least two thirds (66 percent) of the people surveyed must be in favour of the proposal to erect a second street sign in a language other than English.

If the resident gives a ‘Don’t Care’ reply, or if a letter is not returned, it is considered a negative response by the council. Sinn Fein are proposing the council continues with the policy of a third of the eligible electorate in the street initiating the process, but amends the policy so that 50% plus one of respondents would determine if the petition is successful.

The party also proposes non-respondents and ‘Don’t Care’ responses to be treated as void votes, and not to be considered negative responses, as with current practice.

DUP group leader George Dorrian said the system “for introducing such street signs has been in operation for some time and there is little rationale for any change to it”.

He added: “The focus of the council should be on areas where we can deliver for everyone who lives in Belfast rather than on potential areas of division.”

The Sinn Fein motion said that the council “has one of the most restrictive policies of any council in the North in regards to Irish Language Street Signage Policy”.

It adds: “If we, as Elected Members were held to the same standard as this policy in the Local Government elections, not one Member would have been returned to serve on this Council, as we would not have met those restrictive parameters.”

Ronan McLaughlin, SF councillor for Black Mountain, said the proposal “would bring us in line with the vast majority of other councils, including Lisburn and Castlereagh. We’re not trying to change the parameters in which the petition for an Irish street sign is triggered”.

Members of the People and Communities Committee agreed to defer a decision on the motion until next month.

