Emergency services at scene of serious incident in north Belfast

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident in north Belfast which unfolded just after 1pm.

Details have not yet emerged of what has happened with both the police and ambulance service unable to provide further information on the circumstances of the incident which has seen a number of homes in Kinnaird Close evacuated.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are dealing with at an incident at an address in the Kinnaird Close area of north Belfast.

“There are no further details at this time.”

The Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call 13.04 on Monday 23 December 2019 relating to reports of an incident at Kinnaird Close, Belfast.

“NIAS despatched one Rapid Response Paramedic and one officer to the scene.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, no one was transferred to hospital.”