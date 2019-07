The family of a Northern Ireland man reported as missing on Friday are concerned about his safety and welfare.

Gerard Sands (pictured) has gone missing from the Cavendish/Falls Road area of Belfast.

Gerard Sands (Photo issued by P.S.N.I.),

"Police and family are growing increasingly concerned for Gerard’s welfare," said a P.S.N.I. spokesperson.

Anyone with information concerning Gerard’s whereabouts should contact police immediately on 101 quoting 2175 of 5/7/19.