The cause of a house fire in Co Down that claimed the life of a woman in her 60s is still under investigation, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has said.

The blaze at the property on Ballymenoch Road in Holywood was reported on Friday afternoon.

A NIFRS spokesperson said “the cause of the fire is still under investigation”, while a PSNI spokesman said officers are liaising with the NI Fire and Rescue Service in a bid to determine the how the blaze started.