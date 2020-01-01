Fermanagh woman killed in Irvinestown was 55th road death of 2019

A Fermanagh woman who died following a collision in Irvinestown on Tuesday morning was the 55th person to die on Northern Ireland’s road in 2019.

Elaine Patricia McGarrity, 54, was on foot in the Brownshill Link Road area around 9am when she was stuck by a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck.

The 22-year-old driver of the pick-up truck has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was last night in police custody.

The PSNI has appealed to anyone who was travelling on the Brownshill Link Road and witnessed the collision, or anyone who has dash-cam footage that could assist with police inquiries, to contact officers at Omagh on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 321 31/12/19.

News of the latest road death coinc ided with the release of new government figures showing that a total of 54 people had died on the Province’s road prior to yesterday’s tragedy in Irvinestown.

In a message for 2020, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said we all have a shared responsibility “to safeguard our own safety and that of others, however we choose to travel on our roads”.

The 55 road fatalities in 2019 matches the total for the previous year, which was eight fewer than the 63 deaths in 2017.

The worst year on record was 1972 when 372 people lost their lives on Northern Ireland’s roads, with a steady reduction since then.

Only in 2012 did that figure drop below 50 (48), but the 55 deaths over the last 12 months and in 2018 is the joint second best on record.

The death toll this year was made up of 26 drivers, 16 pedestrians, eight vehicle passengers, three motorcyclists and two pedal cyclists. One of the 2019 victims was a child under 16.

In addition to the fatalities, more than 600 road users suffered serious injuries.

Reflecting on the loss of life over the past 12 months Katrina Godfrey, permanent secretary at the Department for Infrastructure, said that while the trend in road fatalities is generally downwards, the statistics “mask the simple truth that every serious road traffic collision brings life-long consequences for families across Northern Ireland”.

Ms Godfrey said: “I wish to offer my sincere sympathies to all those who have lost loved ones in 2019 and to those who endure life-changing injuries through road collisions.

“The majority of people are now doing the right things resulting in 2019 having the [joint] second lowest road deaths since records began in 1931.

“Evidence shows that most road deaths are avoidable, as more than nine in 10 deaths and serious injuries are due to human error.

“If we all take that extra second on our journey to consider our actions as we drive, ride or walk, we could see a further reduction in the number of people being killed or seriously injured.”

Ms Godfrey added: “The department is actively committed to improving safety on our roads and continue to work closely with our road safety partners in the PSNI, the Fire and Rescue Service, the Ambulance Service ... to deliver a programme of road safety education, engineering and enforcement initiatives.”

At total of 15,020 people have lost their lives on Northern Ireland’s roads since records began in 1931 – and 79,547 have suffered serious injuries since serious injuries were first recorded in 1971.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said that “despite the historical downward trend,” far too many people are still being killed or seriously injured on the roads every year.

“The simple reality is that many collisions can be avoided,” he said.

“Not paying full attention, poor positioning on the road, excess speed for the conditions and people driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs remain the most common causes of the most serious collisions which kill and injure people. Road safety will remain a key priority for all police officers.

“So if you are driving, slow down; pay greater attention to your surroundings and look out for other road users; leave the mobile phone alone; always wear a seatbelt and never ever drink or take drugs and drive.”

The senior officer added: “If you are a pedestrian, whether using a footpath, walking along a country road or simply crossing the road, please always be aware of your surroundings. And if you are a cyclist or motorcyclist, please ensure you put your safety first. As we start a new year, please resolve to have a greater focus on road safety.”