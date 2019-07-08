'Highly distressed' N.I. man douses himself in petrol before he is restrained by emergency services

The emergency services treated a man who doused himself in petrol near a Northern Ireland filling station.

The incident occurred on Newell Road near Dungannon at approximately 8:30am on Sunday morning.

The scene of the incident on Newell Road, Dungannon. (Photo: Google Maps)

"We responded along with the always amazing Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and arrived within minutes," said the P.S.N.I.

"The male was restrained and brought for medical assessments and treatment."

The P.S.N.I. praised staff working in a nearby commercial premises who assisted the emergency services throughout the incident.

"We would like to thank those members of the public and staff at Newell Stores for all your help during this incident," said the police.