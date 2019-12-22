Hold your loved ones close at Christmas says heartbroken sister of NI man who died after being knocked down by car

The 38-year-old pedstrian who died after being knocked down by a car on the outskirts of Newry on Saturday had a heart of gold according to his heartbroken sister.

Shane Cunningham, a father-of-four who lived with his family on the Ryanstown Road, Burren, died following the incident on the Warrenpoint Road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

PSNI Inspector Phil Robinson said: “Shane was struck by a black Renault Clio car as he was on the Warrenpoint Road, Newry at around 5am.

“Our enquiries are continuing and our thoughts are with those impacted by this tragic incident, which occurred approximately two miles from Newry.”

Posting to Facebook yesterday, Mr Cunningham’s older sister Wendy said: “I was only saying how cruel life can be on Friday. Little did I know a few hours later what lay ahead.

“My poor little brother, he had a heart of gold.

“I don’t know how we are going to get through this.

“We will love and miss you forever.

“Hold your loved ones close, tell them how much you love them and remember it really isn’t about what presents are under the tree, it’s who’s presence is around it.”

She finished her post by writing ‘Sleep tight Shane’ alongside an emoji of a full heart and a broken heart.

Police appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage following the death of Mr Cunningham, who was originally from Kilkeel.

In his death notice, Mr Cunningham was described as the dearly loved husband of Carol, loving father of Shane and Lily and step father of David and Carol Anne.

He was the son of Kevin and June Cunningham and brother of Kevin and Wendy.

The arrangements for his funeral are still to be finalised.